5 funniest faces of MMA fighters getting knocked out

The knockouts might have been vicious, but the faces were hilarious.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 12:44 IST

Jose Aldo is one of the 5 unfortunate fighters to be on this list

Mixed martial arts can be a pretty grizzly affair with the overload of blood, violence, and all the other good stuff. After all, the human body was not made to withstand the kind of punishment MMA fighters put themselves through on a daily basis with their training and a few times a year with the actual fights themselves.

But, sometimes we can appreciate the lighter side of the sport despite the gruesome circumstances under which this hilarity occurs.

A prime example of this would be knockouts. Sure, it's equal parts exciting and terrifying to see someone getting wrecked to the point where they are unable to even stand up but there is also the lighter side that I just mentioned.

In this case, it is the ludicrous expressions that appear on the faces of fighters whose lights have just been turned off with a powerful strike. That perfect picture taken at the right moment can give us an image that lasts a lifetime.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 funniest faces of MMA fighters getting knocked out:

#5 Chuck Liddell

"Where the hell am I?"

Chuck Liddell made a name for himself as one of the most fearsome warriors the world of MMA had ever seen. One of the earliest people to help the Sport gain popularity, The Iceman remains a beloved fighter to this day.

That doesn't mean that great fighters can't have bad days, though.

When he went up against Rich Franklin at UFC 115, Liddell found himself on the receiving end of some pretty heavy striking. Towards the end of the first round, Franklin caught Liddell with a punch that slept The Iceman.

A legend he might be, but it doesn't stop the fact that his face looks hilarious at the end of this fight.