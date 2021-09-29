5 great UFC fighters who just don't show up sometimes

The spectacle of a UFC fight can get to the best of fighters, even if they've spent months on end preparing for the occasion.

Over the years, we've seen several fighters crumble when the spotlight gets too bright. In the recent past, the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Derrick Lewis have wilted under pressure despite being some of the most powerful punchers in the history of the sport.

UFC legends aren't exempt from becoming gun-shy in crucial fights either. Here are five great UFC fighters - current and past - who just don't show up sometimes.

#5 UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone

UFC Fight Night: Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono

The owner of several impressive UFC records, Donald Cerrone is a UFC legend in his own right. 'Cowboy' has the most wins (23), the second-most finishes (16), the most post-fight bonuses (18) and the tied-most bouts (37) in UFC history.

Cerrone's UFC career has tapered off dramatically in the recent past, and he is without a win in his last six fights. But in his prime, he was a fearsome striker who promised entertainment each time he stepped foot in the octagon. Unfortunately for 'Cowboy', he has often failed to deliver when he has needed to the most.

Cerrone was accused of "choking" in his title fight against Rafael dos Anjos, who had stated before the bout that he believes his opponent wouldn't be able to handle the pressure. The Brazilian, who was alluding to Cerrone's losses to Nate Diaz, Benson Henderson and Anthony Pettis, was proved right in the end.

Later in his career, Cerrone was easily brushed aside in one of the biggest fights of his career against Conor McGregor. He himself admitted that he was nowhere near his best on the night, and that the occasion had got the better of him. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 38-year-old.

