5 gruesome bone-breaking UFC moments

The UFC has seen some truly gruesome incidents involving broken bones in it's time. Check out five memorable ones here.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 15:38 IST

Silva suffered a horrific injury at UFC 168

Despite some horrendous-looking knockouts, MMA is widely recognised these days as a generally safe sport, where major injuries are usually confined to the training room rather than inside the cage itself.

Of course, though, there have been a few notable exceptions over the years.

While we’ve seen numerous fighters concussed by knockout blows, we’ve also seen a handful of bones being broken inside the Octagon. More often than not, these are caused by devastating submission holds that essentially pit the whole of a fighter’s weight and strength against a single limb of the opponent.

Something’s gotta give.

Here, then, are five memorable bone-breaking moments in UFC history.

Honourable Mention: Rousimar Palhares and his leglocks

I’m beginning with an honourable mention. Perhaps the most feared submission artist in UFC history is Rousimar ‘Toquinho’ Palhares, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who is built like a fire hydrant and appears to have the demeanour of a rabid dog.

Palhares fought under the UFC banner from 2008 to 2013, fighting twelve times. In that time he also sent five of his opponents to the hospital.

The reason none of his submissions makes the list is that he favoured leglocks, most notably the heel hook, a move that attacks the knee joint rather than looking to hyper-extend the limb.

As far as I’m aware Palhares never broke a bone during his time with the UFC, but his knee-shredding submissions – as well as a penchant for holding them after the opponent had submitted, a tactic that eventually earned him a ban from the UFC – made him one of the most terrifying opponents possible.