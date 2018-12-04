5 Highest-Paid UFC Fighters In 2018

The money game!

Mixed martial arts is a sport that has, over the recent past, come to fascinate and draw large crowds from around the world. Promotional organizations such as the UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship, have been renowned for bringing in some of the greatest talents, the sport has seen in its sufficiently long existence.

As the years go by, we witness fights that define the very gruelling nature of the sport. However, in this case, as we will be looking at the UFC, there are only a handful of fighters that help bring in the big bucks. With the importance of extravagant pay-per-view numbers on the rise, it is only fair to bring to the notice of people, about some of the highest paid fighters in the UFC. So, with no further ado,

Here are 5 of the highest paid UFC fighters, in the year 2018.

#5 Alistair Overeem ($6,119,500)

The Demolition Man!

Alistair Overeem, over the years, has been regarded as an immensely decorated fighter, in the heavyweight division. He is a Dutch mixed martial artist and a former kickboxer of the highest accord. He has found himself to be a part of many promotional avenues such the PRIDE Fighting Championships, K-1 World Grand Prix, Dream, Strikeforce, and the UFC.

Overeem is a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion, a former K-1 World Grand Prix Champion, and one of only two fighters to hold championship titles in both the MMA and kickboxing disciplines. Fearfully known as the demolition man, he has amassed victories over big names in the fighting business such as - Vitor Belfort, Mark Hunt, Fabricio Werdum, Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir, and Junior dos Santos.

Alistair Overeem's recent fights against the likes of heavyweights in Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Sergey Pavlovich have enabled the president of the UFC, Dana White, to expand the net worth of the business. His latest bout against Pavlovich earned him a total of $850,000, including a Reebok sponsorship of $10,000, leaving him at number 5 in the highest paid fighters list of 2018, with a total career earning of a little over 6-million dollars.

