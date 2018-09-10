How Good is Conor McGregor?

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 93 // 10 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor is lauded by many as one of the best of all time

To simply say that Conor McGregor is a great fighter, would be a criminal understatement. McGregor is perhaps one t the rarest of the rare combatants who've broken through to the zenith of Mixed Martial Arts glory.

Conor McGregor's aura is that of a true king; his fighting prowess akin to a mythical martial arts expert from ancient times; all coupled with the trademark "Notorious" swagger and stoic approach towards the savage science. The Irishman may seem emotional and unhinged at times, however, once that Octagon door slams shut--McGregor is all business.

Today, we take a look at just how good a fighter Conor McGregor really is. Bear in mind though, the factors that will influence our following article include not only the physical element of the game, but also the myriad of other complex variables at play in the unpredictable sport that is MMA...

#5 Conor McGregor -- The Martial Arts Student

Conor McGregor has a ton of respect for his coach John Kavanaugh

For long, Conor McGregor has been criticized by his detractors for being an individual who doesn't seem to respect the game or train to the best of his abilities--getting by simply on his powerful left hand, with nothing much going on in the other departments of his MMA arsenal.

Honestly speaking, that couldn't be further from the truth! McGregor has time and again stated that he considers himself to be a student of the game--according respect to the game as a whole, talking trash in the lead-up to the fight, and then putting away all his mind games and engaging in a show of respect and sportsmanship with his opponent in the aftermath of his fight.

McGregor--contrary to his social image of being a lad who likes to party the nights away and isn't shy to down a few bottles of his own Notorious Irish Whiskey every now and then--is indeed a highly-dedicated worker when it comes to training and performing in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion is a true student of the game, and irrespective of the great heights of success he's scaled in the past, this intelligent young man never ceases to amaze us with the considerable amount of improvements he keeps making to his overall combat weaponry over time.

1 / 5 NEXT