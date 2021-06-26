5 instances of questionable commentary in the UFC

The UFC has had several excellent MMA commentators perform mic duties for it over the years.

Former and current UFC fighters like Michael Bisping, Paul Felder, Dan Hardy, Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier, apart from analysts and media personalities like Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Brendan Fitzgerald, have made the overall experience of watching shows very enjoyable.

However, like any other live sport, the UFC has seen a few commentary goof-ups. Here are five instances of questionable commentary in the promotion.

#5 Jon Anik's custody battle comment at UFC 258

On the preliminary card of UFC 258, Andre Ewell faced off against Chris Gutierrez in a catchweight bout that the latter won by unanimous decision. Gutierrez nearly had the finish in the final round as he landed a flush head kick, but ran out of time and had to settle for the judges' decision. But the fight was remembered for different reasons.

In the first round, commentator Jon Anik revealed an odd bit of information about the fighters - that both of them were in the process of fighting custody battles for their respective children. The offhand comment seemed out of place and unnecessary, with Anik coming under criticism from many sections of the MMA community.

While Gutierrez didn't take too kindly to the piece of commentary and hit out at Anik, Ewell took to Twitter to post the following:

“Shoutout to Jon Anik for bringing light to my situation! I want everyone to know I’m fighting for my son and that fight is my biggest fight ever. So thank you Jon Anik I know where you heart is at.”

