5 instances where MMA fighters cheated their way to victory

Cheating is bad, but these MMA fighters apparently didn't care about that.

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 12 Feb 2017, 17:06 IST

The Soldier of God is notorious for his cheating ways

While it’s okay to ‘lie, cheat and steal’ (R.I.P. Eddie Guerrero) in professional wrestling in order to give an upthrust to the entertainment quotient, it often destroys the spirit of the sport when replicated in mixed martial arts.

Yet, there have been major instances where fighters have sought unlawful means to win fights. Fighters, in order to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals, have often resorted to illicit ways which are manipulative and overall disruptive to the integrity of the sport.

Here are 5 instances where MMA fighters broke the rules and cheated their way to victory

#5 Brock Lesnar v/s Mark Hunt

Hunt couldn’t keep up with Brock

Brock Lesnar might have fought ‘choreographed’ fights for the most part, including the employment of ‘unlawful’ means like chair shots and lower blows, but seeing ‘The Beast’ use the dirtiest trick in the bag to win a ‘real’ fight just tarnishes his reputation as a UFC fighter, inviting criticism spawning out of unanimous fervour.

That’s right, his high-profile return match with Mark ‘The Super Samoan’ at UFC 200 saw him picking up an easy victory. Hunt, despite his strength, was no match for Brock’s quick-fire punches which resulted in him picking up a seemingly easy victory.

Also read: 5 Most Hated Fighters In MMA History

However, not many know that Lesnar’s comeback gig was actually fueled by the anti-estrogen agent hydroxy-clomiphene for which he was tested positive, merely four days prior to the competition. Much to the dismay of Mark Hunt’s fans, the verdict wasn’t overturned, leaving behind a fuming angry Samoan!

The reason cited for not reversing the decision was met with hilarity… ‘the test that Brock Lesnar failed was an out-of-competition test’ having no bearing, whatsoever on the official result!

Later, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Brock for one year, prompting the result of the match between him and Hunt to be changed to ‘no result’.