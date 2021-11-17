5 most intense and personal rivalries in ONE Championship history

ONE Championship has had its fair share of intense rivalries through the years.

Though it prides itself on imposing 'Bushido' amongst its fighters, there have been some intense animosities that snuck through the otherwise straight-edge organization. It's the fight business after all. Once you put two fighters in the cage and make them fight for a prize, tensions can truly arise.

Ahead of their scheduled fight at ONE Championship: X, bantamweight champ Bibiano Fernandes and his opponent, former UFC vet John Lineker, have had some harsh words for each other.

We're not sure where the bad blood came from, but it's definitely bringing more eyes to this budding rivalry. Watch their face-off video here:

Whether the beef is rooted in something personal or just professional competitiveness, rivalries truly garner attention from fans. They weave a familiar story of adversaries facing each other.

It is, most importantly, the competitiveness of the fighters that truly brings memorable moments to every rivalry. Nothing like the unwillingness to lose to someone you dislike as motivation to win.

Let's revisit the ONE archive and rank some of the most intense and at times personal rivalries in ONE Championship history.

#5. The strawweight rivalry between Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta

The rivalry between Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio and Yosuke Saruta for the ONE Championship strawweight belt is as intense as it gets. When the belt is on the line, stakes inevitably get higher. Though this rivalry is purely out of pursuit for gold, the fights were fiercely contested and razor-close.

The two exchanged holding the belt after splitting the first two fights 1-1, with Pacio scoring a headkick KO in the second bout. Saruta had to bounce back with two dominant wins to get another shot at the championship.

The violent trilogy came to a conclusion in a rubber match where Pacio dispatched his Japanese foe early. Pacio rocked Saruta with an overhand right after catching an inside leg kick. From there, the Filipino swarmed the challenger for the TKO win.

The two have since put their rivalry aside to become friends outside the ring, with the champion even posting a photo of them together on social media:

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff