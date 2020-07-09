5 Jorge Masvidal fights that must happen

We have to look beyond Fight Island and consider all the amazing fights to make with the UFC's breakout star

Jorge Masvidal is a compelling match-up for most of the promotions top talent

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal swoops in and saved the UFC 251 main event, now he's on the cusp of greatness. One win away from a world title ruling all he sees before him, the breakout star of 2019 carries a significant amount of bargaining power.

Looking beyond the stellar bout with Kamaru Usman, there are several great fights available for Jorge. Win or lose, he can create hype and knows how to market himself. Putting his name on a card brings intrigue.

Gamebred has more fights behind him than he does in front, taking advantage of his new position is integral. We are in the money fight era of MMA. Whether you love it or hate it, Masvidal means money.

Could he put the BMF Title on the line, or will he have an undisputed belt to put up? The possibilities are wide open for Jorge Masvidal. These five fights would bring both lucrative paydays and fan excitement to the table. Jorge has the pick of the litter as it stands.

Poirier wins the interim Lightweight Title at UFC 236 | Source: Zuffa, LLC

Dustin Poirier is riding high after his incredible fight with Dan Hooker on June 28. If he were to find himself with an undisputed title across his waist, could a super fight tempt Street Jesus?

Jorge Masvidal started at lightweight and while the weight cut would put him at a disadvantage, this would be a war for the ages. Both fighters are among the best strikers the UFC has to offer and neither man is interested in an uncompetitive bout.

If cutting to lightweight doesn't interest Masvidal, why not contest it at catchweight? They wouldn't be able to put a world title up for grabs, but the BMF belt is always there.

#4 Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

Khabib hasn't shied away from the idea of moving up a weight class. His dream fight to retire on is a welterweight clash with Georges St-Pierre, but that would mean coaxing GSP out of retirement.

Both fighters are driven by securing a legacy, and you know Jorge Masvidal would love to have a crack at an unbeaten killer. Nurmagomedov might want to tangle with a fellow wrestler in Usman, but if Jorge gets the belt, he becomes the top target.

Jorge is about to take on one of the most feared wrestlers in the game and he is not afraid of high-level grapplers. If he can somehow figure out a way to neutralise the onslaught of Khabib's pressure, this could be something special.

Meanwhile, Khabib is not afraid of getting into a firefight to gain the advantage. His unbreakable will mixes perfectly with Jorge's well-rounded aggression.

The only thing holding this back is Khabib's intentions to retire soon. There is a select number of fights he wants, Masvidal may not factor into those plans.

#3 Nate Diaz

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

The BMF rematch seems like a guarantee at this point. Both men wanted to run it back after the disappointing ending to their first fight.

Masvidal says Nate Diaz is first in line for a title shot should the former triumph over Usman. While their original bout played out largely in Jorge's favour, a definitive ending is what the fans crave.

The debate raging around the inaugural BMF Title fight falls into two camps: Masvidal was dominating vs. Diaz was just starting to get going. Nate indeed finds his groove in later rounds. It is also true that Jorge is no longer interested in grinding out decisions, he is here to baptise people.

Knocking out Nate Diaz would be a hell of a claim for Gamebred to make. The Stockton native doesn't like going to sleep and is a cardio machine. Running it back with a doctor who is a little more lenient is a worthwhile venture.

At this point in his career, Nate likely isn't interested in anyone other than Jorge Masvidal, or the next entry.

#2 Conor McGregor

McGregor v Cerrone

Sometimes, all you need is an obvious money fight. This one seemed like a reality when Jorge Masvidal was front row for Conor McGregor's starching of Donald Cerrone in January.

Instead, Conor's plans for a "season" were nixed by COVID-19 and an Irish travel ban, prompting a premature retirement. Of course, Conor likes to make a habit of retiring when he doesn't get what he wants, so that doesn't mean a whole lot.

Anything less than a straight-up striking contest would be a disappointment. Conor is a knockout artist for the ages and Jorge decapitated Ben Askren in five seconds. This will be two no-nonsense strikers with a point to prove.

Conor effectively uses retirement as a negotiation tactic. Jorge has managed to strike a deal he's happy with to fight Usman. Satisfying their desires is worth the investment.

The two most marketable stars in the company meeting at welterweight would draw huge numbers. If the money is right for both men, a KO chess match for the ages could grace our screens.

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

The grudge match to end all grudge matches. If the UFC can't put this one together, we'd be looking at Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmadomedov levels of missed opportunity.

The story writes itself. Two former friends and training partners turned bitter enemies. The despised heel Colby Covington alienating everyone in his gym. The rising phoenix Jorge Masvidal serving as American Top Team's champion.

Colby could just wrestle Jorge to get on his nerves. But these two know each other inside and out and have rolled on the mats. There is also something to be said for Masvidal using Covington's pride against him, claiming he's not a real man unless he scores a knockout.

Let them stand and bang or let them take each other to grapple town. The physicality alone is enough to drum up excitement.

As Nate Diaz so eloquently said: fights are better when they're real. This is as real as it gets, and would be nothing but fireworks from the promos up to the opening bell.