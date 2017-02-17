5 legendary MMA myths

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017

What is a myth? A simple definition would be a story handed down through history, usually via oral tradition, that explains or gives value to something. Typically myths concern the early history of a group of people or type of culture.

While we usually link myths with early civilisations, plenty of myths have sprung up from the sports world over the years, largely around the earliest days of those sports. MMA is no different.

As a relatively young sport that began in the early 1990’s – 1993 if you count from the first UFC, slightly earlier if you take Pancrase into account – many of MMA’s myths still resonate today as they concern fighters or personalities who are still well-known by the modern fan.

These are the stories that helped build the sport into what it is today, stories that were sometimes shocking, often times quite funny at the time, stories that have morphed slightly with each telling, as all of the best myths do.

Here are five of the best myths from the early days of MMA.

#1 Rickson Gracie in UFC 1

Practically every MMA fan knows how the UFC got started.

The original tournament in Denver, Colorado in 1993, Art Jimmerson and his one boxing glove, the first ever UFC fight that saw Gerard Gordeau kick Teila Tuli’s tooth out of his mouth, and of course, Royce Gracie easing his way through the field, submitting all three of his opponents and introducing the world to the idea that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and grappling might be the best way to win a “real” fight.

What a lot of people might not realise though is that the original UFC was actually set up by another member of the Gracie family – Royce’s brother, Rorion, and that there was a reason that Royce was chosen despite not being the best fighter in the family.

Prior to the advent of the UFC, the Gracie family were used to showing the dominance of their style, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, through the ‘Gracie Challenge’, which was basically an open challenge for any martial artist to face off with one of the Gracie family, and it usually ended in a Gracie win.

This had gone on for years in Brazil, some of the fights selling out soccer stadiums even, but in the US it hadn’t quite taken off. Rorion did manage to attract the attention of Playboy magazine, and they ran a feature on him and Gracie Jiu-Jitsu.

Art Davie spotted the article and was intrigued and contacted Rorion, and from there the two marketed the ‘Gracies in Action’ videotapes for a while, before coming up with the idea of a tournament to find out which martial art would reign supreme – a basic smokescreen to show the dominance of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu.

After being turned away by a number of promoters including HBO and Showtime, a deal was made between Rorion, Davie and the Semaphore Entertainment Group (SEG) to broadcast the tournament on pay-per-view. The board was in place, and now it was up to the founders to find the pieces – the fighters who would take place.

Davie wanted to bring in the very best fighters he could find – he didn’t necessarily care if a Gracie won the tournament – and so he brought in two kickboxers; Kevin Rosier and Patrick Smith (but only after Ernesto Hoost and Dennis Alexio turned the opportunity down).

A third kickboxer, Zane Frazier, came in due to his fame from beating up the inspiration for Van Damme’s Bloodsport movie, Frank Dux. Teila Tuli was a 400-lbs sumo wrestler and Gerard Gordeau a street fighter and bouncer from Holland.

Ken Shamrock came in from a stint as a shoot-style pro-wrestler in Japan, while the most important one of all was boxer Art Jimmerson, who apparently only agreed to do it for the money.

The final entrant was to be a Gracie, and surprisingly, Rorion chose not the obvious choice – the best fighter in the family, Rickson – but his brother Royce, a scrawny, unassuming-looking fighter in his jiu-jitsu gi.

So why not Rickson? There are a number of theories but the two that stand out are these. The first theory is that Rickson had opened a rival school in America to teach Gracie Jiu-Jitsu and so Rorion didn’t want to give him the publicity, but the second one is the more commonly told.

Rorion wanted to sell Gracie Jiu-Jitsu as a martial art that anyone could use and be effective with, and so the skinnier Royce sold that idea much better than the muscular Rickson, who looked like a pro-wrestler and was known for taking his opponents down, mounting them, punching until they gave their back and then choking them out.

To Rorion, that would’ve sold Rickson as an athlete rather than Gracie Jiu-Jitsu as a system, and that wasn’t the idea.

Rorion put his faith in Royce despite his brother not looking anything like what Joe Average would expect a dangerous fighter to look like, and naturally, his faith paid off. Royce submitted Jimmerson, Shamrock and Gordeau to win the first UFC and the rest is history.