5 legends UFC needs to re-sign

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 99 // 12 Nov 2018, 16:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey: The UFC Hall of Famer currently works for WWE

The UFC was established 25 years ago today (November 12, 1993), when it's first pay per view event took place and saw Royce Gracie overcome Art Jimmerson, Ken Shamrock and Gerard Gordeau to win a one-night tournament.

in 2018, UFC is firmly established as the premier MMA promotion in the world with the biggest stars and a loyal global audience that has seen it break its own pay per view record with 2.6 million homes purchasing UFC 229, headlined by a Lightweight Championship bout between unbeaten champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

However, while UFC has stars like Khabib and McGregor and others like Daniel Cormier on its books, it lacks the marquee names it once boasted to attract a fan base for its vast array of shows.

In 2018, McGregor after a two-year absence returned, despite bringing controversy on the company with his criminal assault act of launching a dolly through a bus window causing injury and distress to many of UFC's staff and fighters.

Jon Jones is scheduled to fight for the first time in over a year at UFC 232 in a title match no less, versus Alexander Gustaffson. This, despite a succession of doping violations that has brought embarrassment to the company.

39 year old, BJ Penn will come out of retirement once more at UFC 232 in December as he bids to win his first fight in eight years. He won't. He will tarnish his already diminishing legacy with yet another defeat.

The reason, the UFC have called upon these shamed or past their prime talents is because they desperately lack money drawing stars in 2018 and are reliant on names of yesteryear to prop up their events.

With this in mind, SK looks at five former UFC stars that the company should re-sign who will be of most benefit to the company in 2019 and beyond.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey destroys Bethe Correira in 34 seconds

Ronda Rousey is currently tearing it up as the WWE Raw Women's Champion and is heavily rumoured to be set to become the first female performer to ever headline Wrestlemania in April 2019.

Rousey in a former life was the UFC Bantamweight Champion and the most devastating force in the female division.

Decimating all put in front of her including accomplished fighters Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano and Bethe Correira, Rousey was an MMA sensation.

Her last three victories inside the Octagon came in just 64 seconds combined.

Rousey routinely main evented UFC pay per views and proved herself a major draw with her headlining bouts at UFC 157 which pulled 450,000 buys, UFC 170 which drew 375,000 orders, UFC 184 which achieved a 600,000 butyrate and UFC 190 which pulled a mammoth 900,000 buys.

However, it was to be her final two fights inside the Octagon, both of which ended in decisive defeat which proved to be her most successful on pay per view.

UFC 193, which was headlined by Rousey's title defence versus former Boxer Holly Holm pulled a huge 1.1 million orders and featured one of the biggest shocks in MMA in history. Holm knocked out Rousey with a devastating kick to the head and terminated her UFC title reign and inflicted upon Rousey her first-ever loss in MMA.

Her second MMA loss came in her next and to date, final fight against Brazilian, Amanda Nunes. The younger Nunes effectively kept Rousey at bay with jabs before ending her gruesome punches. This bout also drew 1.1 million orders.

However, some two years later and with time away from the sport to reflect and learn from her devastating losses, there is no doubt, Rousey at just 31 years of age has time on her side to return and make it a successful one.

Her WWE exposure and movie appearances have made Rousey an ever bigger superstar and a UFC return, no matter who she is pitted against would be an enormous money maker for the promotion who in 2018 has a dearth of major money drawing stars.

1 / 5 NEXT