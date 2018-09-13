UFC: 5 longest layoffs between UFC title defences

Anthony Pettis

There have been several champions who have taken more than a year to make a UFC title defence over the years. We will take a look at the five longest, counting down from five to one.

Notable exceptions, such as Conor McGregor, are due to having not actually made a title defence by either, moving to a different weight class or retiring etc. Dominic Cruz is another who was officially a champion for over two years without actually fighting; he defended his belt against Demetrius Johnson on October 1st, 2011 and wasn't stripped until January 6th 2014, he obviously never defended his belt so doesn't make this list.

5: Anthony Pettis - 462 days

Anthony Pettis beat Benson Henderson at UFC 164, August 31st, 2013 to win the UFC lightweight title, this was a rematch from their WEC days when Pettis beat Henderson to win that promotion's strap too. Pettis was expected to defend for the first time against TJ Grant on December 14th, 2013, however, Grant hadn't recovered from a concussion injury suffered during training. Pettis would then suffer an injury, ruling him out of a proposed bout with Josh Thomson.

There was then talk of a super fight against featherweight champ, Jose Aldo, however, these talks were ended when it was announced Pettis would take part as a captain on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Gilbert Melendez.

Pettis would eventually make his defence 462 days after winning the belt when he faced Melendez at UFC 181 on December 2014, winning by a second-round guillotine.

