5 Longest UFC title reigns of all time

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 330 // 14 Sep 2018, 19:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The UFC - Seen some epic title reigns in the past 25 years

The UFC has seen some very long and very short title reigns over the course of the organisation's 25-year history.

This list looks at the five men who have held UFC titles for the longest period of time.

Note: For the purposes of this list, no active title reigns have been included in the calculations.

#5 Jon Jones - Light Heavyweight Championship (1501 days)

Jon Jones - Enjoyed an epic reign as Light Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones won the UFC Light-Heavyweight Championship at UFC 128 on March 19, 2011 versus Mauricio Rua and from there embarked on an impressive four-year reign with the Championship before he was stripped of the gold after testing positive for steroids.

Jones racked up a record eight successful Light-Heavyweight title defences as he defeated a who's who of challengers including legendary opponents such as Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Lyoto Machida.

Perhaps most impressively, Jones remains the only man to defeat current Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.

Jones's future is still unclear with no announcements on a potential return with the prospect of a four-year suspension still on the cards.

The undisputed King of the Light-Heavyweight division could yet return to reclaim his crown.

#4 Jose Aldo - Featherweight Championship (1848 days)

Jose Aldo - The longest reigning Featherweight Champion of all time

Jose Aldo is one of the biggest names in MMA and for good reason. He is one if not the most dominant Featherweight competitors in history.

The Brazilian became the inagural UFC Featherweight Champion when his WEC Championship was merged with the brand new UFC version of the belt.

Aldo demonstrated his dominance was not limited to one promotion and set the UFC alight with impressive title defences against the likes of Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar and Ricardo Lamas.

A black belt in Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, Aldo holds the record for most wins and knockouts in UFC and WEC Featherweight history.

Aldo's epic five year reign as the finest Featherweight in MMA ended when he was knocked out in just 13 seconds by Conor McGregor.

Aldo has not been the same since but such is his talent, he possess the ability to bounce back and reclaim the UFC Featherweight crown.

1 / 4 NEXT