5 of the most memorable post-fight interviews by Joe Rogan in the UFC

Joe Rogan is a man who is synonymous with the UFC. The 53-year-old has been associated with the organization since 1997, when he took on a job as an interviewer. He later became a color commentator and has struck up friendships with several UFC fighters, who are frequently seen on his famous podcast.

Rogan has come under some criticism in the recent past, with a certain section of fans accusing him of being biased and often excited without reason. However, he remains one of the most influential figures in UFC history and an astute commentator who puts everything into what he does.

Here are Joe Rogan's five most memorable post-fight interviews in the UFC. Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

#5 T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 173

T.J. Dillashaw entered his UFC 173 fight against Renan Barao as a short-notice replacement who was expected to be cannon fodder for the Brazilian.

But the massive underdog pulled off a historic upset, dropping Barao in the very first round and constantly being on the offensive. Dillashaw had a 169 to 68 advantage in total strikes and over three minutes of control time, as he secured not only a TKO victory in the fourth round but also the bantamweight title.

In the post-fight interview, Rogan was effusive in his praise for Dillashaw's showing, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest title-fight displays in UFC history.

"That was the greatest performance I have ever seen in my life! You surpassed all expectations tonight with this performance. This was just stunning. This was incredible. T.J., this is one of the finest performances I have ever seen. The best performance, I’ll say it right now, this is the most spectacular performance I have ever seen," gushed Rogan.

