5 MMA fighters and their WWE counterparts

These five guys are carbon copies of each other.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 14:47 IST

Who is McGregor's counterpart?

Mixed martial arts and pro-wrestling are two forms of sports-entertainment that are entwined for better or for worse. Despite the obvious differences between the two, you know with one being scripted, and the other being completely and utterly real, there are a lot of occasions where the two get clumped together.

It's not without good reason, though, as there is a dramatic element to both MMA and pro-wrestling and at the end of the day, it's about people trying to impose their physical will upon their opponents. Another aspect which pushes this notion is the similarity between MMA fighters and pro-wrestlers.

You can easily look at an MMA fighter and think "Hey, he reminds of that dude from the WWE", and vice-versa. And this is why we are here today to explore the fighters and wrestlers who remind us of each other.

So, without further ado, here are 5 MMA fighters and their WWE counterparts:

#5 Frankie Edgar and Sami Zayn

Both Zayn and Edgar are the ultimate underdogs

Frankie Edgar is one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC today. The Featherweight has been an excellent MMA fighter for years on end now and has made a reputation for being the lovable underdog who does his best and tries to come out on top no matter what the odds are.

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the WWE today. He has been an excellent wrestler for years on end now and has made a reputation for being the lovable underdog who does his best and tries to come out on top no matter what the odds are. Sounds familiar?

Edgar and Zayn are part of that rare breed of people who can get fans to root for them just because of the amount of hard work they put in and the love they have for their respective career choices. It is for this reason that The Underdog from the Underground is the perfect counterpart to The Answer.