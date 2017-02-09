Five MMA fighters involved in disturbing crimes

The sport of MMA is littered with violence and bloodshed both inside the cage and outside.

by jaygoace Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 20:33 IST

Wallace choked and beat his girlfriend after she brought home the wrong noodles

The sport of MMA is littered with stigmatic terms like ‘barbaric’, ‘bloodied violence’ and ‘meatheads’. Although the core of the sport is filled with competitive and like-minded men and women, who look to better the artistry of combat, there are a select few who bring negative attention to it.

Those select few are perhaps the ones that get into fighting for all the wrong reasons. They are also the ones whose careers spiral out of control, much like the lives they lead outside of the cage.

Here is a list of five MMA fighters involved in disturbing crimes:

#1 Julian Wallace

Most of us remember Wallace more for his viral presence than his fighting career. His most relevant appearance was during a NITRO 11 staredown, where he is seen bullying opponent, Ben Nguyen.

Ironically, Nguyen later humbled the bantamweight in the first round of their championship fight via a 25-second KO, perhaps a deserved result for the criminal he later became in the media.

In late 2016, Wallace was convicted of domestic violence after he intentionally choked and violently beat Invicta FC fighter, Jessica-Rose Clark, after she brought home the wrong noodles for dinner. He subsequently accused her of infidelity. Let’s just say Wallace was never one to be admired and he will certainly never be again after such convictions.