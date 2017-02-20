5 MMA fighters that are monster heels like Braun Strowman

These fighters would be great heels in the WWE.

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 16:24 IST

The Strongman beast is here to stay

When Vince McMahon introduced a 6 foot 8’’ Braun Strowman onto the scene after 2015’s SummerSlam event, many groaned in discontentment as they envisioned another ‘big’ strongman, who couldn’t wrestle and was just given a push at McMahon’s giant-loving behest!

Fast forward a year and a half, and Strwoman is proving all his critics wrong, by acting as the perfect heel replete with the ability to fight, entertain and carve out a distinct identity for himself. Kudos also to the WWE creative team for having brewed the perfect platform for Strowman to act as the ideal giant-heel!

On the other side of the spectrum are UFC’s tough lads, who have tarnished reputations owing to their unlawful ways of doing things, or in other words, the real heels! Here are 5 MMA fighters that are a la Braun Strowman:

#5 Derrick Lewis

Swang and bang!

Nicknamed “The Black Beast”, Derrick Lewis has been one of the toughest contenders to don the gloves and fight within the perilous confines of the Octagon. Shaped under the tutelage of the legend George Foreman, Lewis has an impressive 18-4 record to his name, with 16 of the victories coming from knockouts.

Known for his ‘swangin and bangin style of boxing, Derrick Lewis had a tumultuous time growing up, having been involved in street fights. A couple of weeks after he graduated from high school, Lewis was charged with aggravated assault, which resulted in him being placed on probation.

Even his days in Kilgore College were troubled, (despite him bagging a full scholarship for football) as he violated his probation and later received five years in prison, out of which he did three and a half years’ worth of time.

It was only after his release that he was introduced to mixed martial arts by a friend. He would jostle between performing his duties as a tow-truck driver and practicing boxing under the watchful eyes of Foreman, who bestowed upon him the ‘swang and bang’ repertoire.

If Lewis ever decides to switch careers and make his ingress in the WWE, he would be the perfect heel, playing the prisoner!