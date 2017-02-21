5 MMA fighters who can perform a better spear than Goldberg

These MMA fighters can perform the Spear better than Goldberg and damn sure better than Roman Reigns.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 19:32 IST

Goldberg is a one-man wrecking crew in the WWE, despite his status as a senior citizen in terms of pro-wrestling age. He has looked in pretty damn good shape since his return to the squared circle after more than a decade away.

We all saw how devastating his move set is as he destroyed Brock Lesnar in under two minutes at Survivor Series followed by his elimination of The Beast at the Royal Rumble. In both cases, what was pivotal for his triumphs was his signature move, The Spear.

Sure, he might actually end his matches with the Jackhammer, but it’s the Spear that sets up the victory.

Goldberg has one of the best Spears in the business, far outclassing Roman Reigns and Edge, who both used it to devastating effect in their careers. But, when it comes to testing out his version of the Spear against MMA fighters, it’s good ol’ Bill who comes up short.

These 5 MMA fighters use their version of the Spear (a double leg power takedown) with more technique and power than Goldberg, Reigns, or any other wrestler in the world today. So, without further ado, here are five MMA fighters who can perform a better spear than Goldberg:

#5 Frankie Edgar

Edgar has made a career out of these takedowns

We start off with the smallest guy on our list, UFC Featherweight phenom, Frankie Edgar. Edgar is a veteran of MMA, who has made a career out of his potent double leg takedowns. With a superb record of 21-5-1, The Answer has consistently been at the top of the UFC’s Featherweight division and earlier in his career, the UFC’s Lightweight division.

While not a submission specialist or an elite level grappler, Edgar’s strength comes from the fact that he takes control of fights through this devastating takedown and doesn’t relinquish his dominance from there.

Edgar is coming off a hot victory against Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205 and is expected to take on Jose Aldo or Max Holloway in the near future for the UFC Featherweight World Title that Aldo picked up after it was stripped from Conor McGregor.

If Edgar is to have any success in that bout, a lot will depend on how well he uses his version of the Spear.