5 MMA fights that ended with pro-wrestling moves

Can pro-wrestling moves work in a real fight? They sure did in these five.

So, it’s 2017. Everyone knows pro-wrestling is pre-determined, and the wrestlers aren’t actually trying to hurt one another when they step into the ring. In fact, a lot of the moves that today’s top WWE stars use require a lot of co-operation from both wrestlers. On the flip side, though, some of the moves used in wrestling can hurt. A lot.

Over the years in MMA we’ve seen a lot of references and links to pro-wrestling, from crossover wrestlers/fighters like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley and CM Punk, to wrestling-style angles to build big fights like Ken Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen.

We’ve also seen several pro-wrestling moves used in the MMA arena, some to great and devastating effect. Here are five MMA fights that were finished by the use of a well-known pro-wrestling move.

#1 German Suplex – Rustam Khabilov vs. Vinc Pichel – UFC: Ultimate Fighter XVI Finale – 12/15/12

In today’s world of wrestling, the German suplex is a move synonymous with Brock Lesnar, whose matches always consist of the former champion taking his opponents to ‘Suplex City’. Before Brock, wrestlers like Kurt Angle, Tazz and Chris Benoit were well-known for their use of the move.

The German suplex is also pretty common in MMA, due to its background being based in amateur wrestling. Fighters such as Dan Severn, Matt Lindland, Terry Martin and Curtis Blaydes have all used the suplex with huge success in their fighting careers.

Perhaps the best use of the German suplex that I can recall though came from Dagestan’s Rustam Khabilov in his UFC debut.

Khabilov’s opponent, Pichel, had become well-known during his run on TUF 16 for having tremendous physical strength. He was completely unable to put that to any use against the Dagestani ‘Tiger’ though, as after an early scramble, Khabilov was able to take his back with a rear waist lock.

From there Khabilov delivered a huge German suplex, dumping Pichel onto his head and landing some punches for good measure. Another suplex followed, with Khabilov still holding onto the position. Pichel was able to stand, but he was clearly hurt and another takedown and more ground strikes followed.

Able to get to his feet one more time, Pichel attempted to escape but was greeted by a third, thunderous suplex from Khabilov and this time the referee had to step in and stop the fight as the TUF veteran was unable to defend himself.

It’s rare to see a legitimate German suplex in MMA; it’s even rarer to see multiple suplexes, and even rarer than that to see one actually finish a fight. Khabilov is currently 7-2 in his UFC career but this is still his most brutal finish.