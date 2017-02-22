5 MMA moves that WWE superstars should steal

WWE and MMA steal from each other all the time. Here are five MMA moves that WWE superstars could use to great effect.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 18:16 IST

The iconic Anderson Silva front kick

MMA and pro-wrestling are basically like cousins – not totally alike; they have enough differences for anyone to understand the gap between the two, and yet they’re intrinsically linked together, largely because back at the turn of the 20th century – before pre-determined, scripted matches – pro-wrestling basically was a form of MMA for all intents and purposes.

The links live on to this day, with MMA fighters taking ideas such as cutting promos and developing characters in order to become bigger stars to sell more tickets, and WWE stealing ideas from MMA – tapping out to a submission hold, or matches being stopped due to cuts, for instance.

While we’ve seen examples before of MMA fights ending with moves borrowed from pro-wrestling, the opposite often happens too. Witness Daniel Bryan’s flying knee, cribbed straight from the book of fighters like Carlos Condit, or Samoa Joe’s ‘Kokina Clutch’, which is essentially a rear naked choke.

With MMA being a burgeoning sport, there are plenty of other moves, strikes and holds used by the fighters that could be stolen by wrestlers in the WWE ring. Here are five suggestions.

Okay, so the “big boot” has been a staple of wrestling for years now, usually used by larger men such as Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. The late Test used the big boot as a finisher for a brief time in 2002 in fact. But to me, the move just looks lazy.

Think about it, the wrestler performing the move whips his opponent into the ropes, and then just raises a leg, and the wrestler taking the move runs right into it and goes down.

It doesn’t exactly look devastating, even when done with a loud leg slap as Test used to do.

Anderson Silva’s variation of the front kick, though? Now that looks nasty. As we saw in his fight with Vitor Belfort, the kick came without warning, fired off from a medium range right into Belfort’s jaw. Vitor went down and was for all intents and purposes done.

We’ve since seen other fighters use the front kick to end their fights, most notably Travis Browne and Lyoto Machida, but neither had the impact that Silva’s did. Silva’s was the first one, and it was more sudden, more snapping.

Almost like Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music, in fact.

While the Superkick still looks devastating, it’s become a little passe in wrestling now, if not overused, and often it doesn’t even lead to a pin in matches even when it’s landed cleanly.

The Anderson Silva front kick could be introduced as a finish, put over as a killer move, and the best thing is if it’s done properly it’d be a relatively safe one to take, as we’re always seeing kick variants in WWE.

Perhaps someone like Sami Zayn could use this move to help him climb up the ladder?