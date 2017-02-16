5 MMA power couples

These 5 couples are very much in love.

When we enjoy watching MMA fighters trying their utmost to kill each other inside the Octagon, it’s easy to forget that they’re human beings as well, who have lives outside of fighting. You know normal things like watching movies, eating food, having loved ones.

That last one seems especially true and today, we’re here to dispel those notions. MMA fighter or not, everyone has a basic human need for love and many times, they find their better halves working in the same industry as they do.

In the same vein, there are a lot of MMA fighters who are dating and/or married and with that in mind, today we explore the softer side of fighting: Power couples in the world of mixed martial arts.

#5 Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

Rousey and Browne seem to be pretty happy together

Ronda Rousey’s stock might have fallen drastically following her back-to-back defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes via vicious knockouts but her personal life has been on the up since Travis Browne walked into her life.

Browne has always been a mid-tier fighter who has made a name for himself as a decent Heavyweight fighter. Nowhere near the UFC Heavyweight Title picture but always a solid competitor, one might say that he has performed better in his love life than inside the Octagon.

The two have been dating since after Rousey’s loss to Holm when Browne moved his training gym to Glendale and the much-maligned Edmond Tarverdyan who is Rousey’s long-time coach. Browne’s up and down form, coupled with Rousey’s crushing loss to Nunes has led Browne to change up from Edmond to a different coach for his next fight.

Whether this has any effect on the Rousey-Browne relationship remains to be seen.