5 MMA rivalries which are as overdone as Randy Orton vs. John Cena

Enough with these rivalries already.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 16 Feb 2017, 14:46 IST

MMA has its fair share of over-done rivalries

Before the Elimination Chamber PPV, there was a very real possibility that the main event at Wrestlemania would be, yet again, Randy Orton vs. John Cena. It is the single most overdone rivalry in the history of sports entertainment and people are quite sick of it.

Despite Orton’s efforts to sell the match, the crowd was against it from the get-go and luckily for all of us, the WWE did the right thing and put the WWE Championship on Bray Wyatt at the Chamber. Now, we get to see a whole new rivalry instead, thank the Gods.

It’s not only pro-wrestling which is guilty of overdoing rivalries, though, as MMA has its fair share of these rivalries as well. When two people don’t like each other in MMA, they decide to settle things inside the Octagon, no matter how saturated people are with the matchup.

So, without any further ado, here are five MMA rivalries which are as overdone as Randy Orton vs. John Cena:

#5 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

The only reason for Diaz vs McGregor III would be the money

Nate Diaz booked his ticket to the big leagues when he stepped on short notice to fight Conor McGregor following Rafael dos Anjos’ injury. The American shocked the world by making The Notorious One tap out, setting up a hotly anticipated rematch as people waited to see if McGregor could bounce back.

Following months of bickering and childish antics, the rematch finally took place at UFC 205 with the Irishman winning the contest via unanimous decision in a brutal affair. But, right after, though, both men got the ball rolling on a potential third bout.

Seeing what Conor has gone on to achieve and with him already getting back that loss to Diaz, there is no real need for this third match, especially considering McGregor hasn’t defended a Championship in the history of his UFC career.

There are more interesting options in the form of Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and even Floyd Mayweather. We really don’t need McGregor vs. Diaz III anytime soon.