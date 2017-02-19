5 Most Badass Moments in MMA History

MMA has witnessed several badass moments in its young history.

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 20:20 IST

Badass fighters in iconic fights

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport that delivers its fair share of ‘Wow!’ moments from time-to-time. Amongst these memorable fights and happenings in our beloved sport, a select few gems stand out.

Top MMA organizations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Pride FC, Bellator, One FC, RIZIN FF and others never cease to amaze us with their fighters’ incredible performances and insane skill as well as will.

Let’s take a look at some of the ‘Most Badass Moments in MMA History’-

#5 Conor McGregor trolls ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez

Conor McGregor with both hands behind his back

After engaging in a pair of entertaining battles with LW veteran Nate Diaz, McGregor faced Alvarez at the historic UFC 205 card in New York. Headlining the promotion’s first New York card at NYC’s iconic Madison Square Garden, ‘Notorious’ came out relaxed and loose; tagging his opponent from weird angles.

McGregor caught his orthodox opponent not once but thrice, with his piston of a left hand, dropping Alvarez three times within the 1st frame of the fight. In the 2nd round ‘Notorious’ placed both his hands behind his back, taunting Alvarez and daring him to strike.

Alvarez didn’t take the bait, not that it made any difference anyway, since the outspoken Irishman decimated Alvarez with a beautiful 4-punch combo right on the button just a few moments later.

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor dethroned MMA’s ‘Underground King’ in style at Madison Square Garden.