5 most brutal one-punch KOs in UFC History

One punch KOs are a thing of beauty. Here we look back at some of the more devastating KOs inside the Octagon.

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 11 Feb 2017, 12:26 IST

Junior Dos Santos puts Cain Velasquez on jelly legs in their 1st fight (Credits- ZUFFA LLC)

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport that allows the usage of various striking and grappling manoeuvres to end the fight. In spite of this availability of a vast arsenal of finishing techniques at an MMA fighter’s disposal, it’s safe to say that the most coveted and primal finishing move amongst all is the one-hitter quitter; the one-punch knockout, to be precise.

When we look at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for such exhibitions of exhilarating finishes, the world’s top MMA organization doesn’t disappoint. Let’s take a brief look at a few such one-punch KOs, some relatively old, others a bit recent.

#5 Shogun sleeps Lidell

Shogun ices the Iceman (Credits- ZUFFA LLC)

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (24-10) is a former UFC Light-heavyweight champion and Pride Middleweight Grand Prix champion, with an MMA base of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and Muay Thai. Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Lidell (21-8) is also a former UFC Light-heavyweight champion with an MMA base of Kempo, Koei-Kan Karate, BJJ and wrestling.

Shogun fought Lidell at UFC 97 in 2009. The fight started with Lidell coming out in his usual crouched stance, spamming looping overhands at his Brazilian foe. Shogun kept his cool and pivoted out of the pocket. Once out-of-range, Shogun surprised Lidell with a wide left-hook catching the Iceman clean and folding him like a lawn-chair.

Shogun followed up with a bit of ground-and-pound, but the fight was essentially over when the aforementioned monstrous hook connected on Lidell’s dome. Lidell was so out-of-it that the ground-and-pound shots apparently brought his consciousness back.

Now granted that Lidell was past-his-prime at the time, but the Pride FC legend Shogun thrashed Lidell regardless, and drove the arena nuts in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.