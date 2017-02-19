5 most cowardly fighters in MMA today

Let's take a look at some of the more cowardly MMA stars. Don't be scared homie!

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a wonderful sport featuring hard-working and highly skilled martial artists going toe-to-toe with one another. Top MMA organisations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Bellator, RIZIN FF, One FC, etc provide us with elite fighters putting on spectacular performances on a regular basis.

However, as the saying goes- ‘There are two sides to every coin’. Similarly, in MMA there are several top, mid-tier as well as regional level competitors who represent the polar opposite of what an ideal martial arts practitioner should be.

From steroid usage to illegal tactics inside the cage, these fighters take the low road. Let’s take a brief look at a few such cowardly MMA fighters:

#5 Vitor ‘TRTitor’ Belfort

Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort (25-13) is a former UFC Light-heavyweight champion and UFC 12 Heavyweight tournament winner; with an MMA base of boxing, kickboxing and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu (BJJ).

Vitor is a clean fighter, 95% you guys! The poster-boy of steroids not only in the UFC but in all of MMA, Belfort has gone through more physical transformations over the years than any other fighter in the sport.

From his early days fighting as a roided-up monster and tearing through the opposition to win the UFC 12 Heavyweight tournament; to his current frail, Post-USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) dad-bod, Vitor has done it all.

We as fans have witnessed all versions of ‘The Phenom’ and with his upcoming Middleweight fight against Mexican-American (bloated) Welterweight prospect Kelvin Gastelum, at UFC Fight Night 106 next month; prepare yourselves to witness yet another version of the Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) loving MMA legend.

Now although Belfort has given us several memorable performances over the years in several notable MMA organisations, we can’t deny the existence of a huge asterisk next to each and every one of his accomplishments.

Belfort has cheated his way to the top on several occasions and despite the recent USADA wave in the UFC, would most likely find a loophole to continue cheating.

Vitor Belfort’s love for steroid-cocktails has landed him the 5th position on our list.