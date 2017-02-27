5 Most personal and intense rivalries in the UFC

Instances where emotions got the better of the fighters.

by Sukhmeet Sandhu Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 18:40 IST

An amused Dan Henderson fires a smile at a young Michael Bisping

There is something to be said about being emotionally invested in a fight. On one level, every fighter that steps into the Octagon has to be invested in the fight because his health, well-being and legacy depend on it.

On another level, sometimes things go beyond the feeling of sportsmanship and healthy competition and venture out into the dark spaces of egotism, repressed anger, general bitterness or an extremely pressing concern that one fighter may have with another.

Whatever the cause of the situation may be, ultimately things turn out to become way uglier than they were meant to, this becomes even more apparent in a sport in which the main objective is to dominate and finish your opponent.

Drama is not a standard fixture for every fight in this sport. Being humble and respectful sometimes overrides even the most charismatic trash talkers, take Michael Bisping vs. Chael Sonnen for instance. Two of the most comical and outstanding trash talkers and not an iota of disrespect shown during the entire fight and the build up for it.

But here's another scenario.

Imagine being personally disrespected by listening to some gibberish against your family, your coaches or even your own character for weeks or months before the fight. And then during the fight, finding yourself in a bad position and ending up getting submitted. Reminiscent of a symbolic death, would you let go of your ego and tap?

It is very hard to motivate yourself to consistently go hard for the whole duration of the fight, without an extraneous variable at play and every so often fighters give each other the reason to accomplish this feat by engaging in a verbal battle before the cage door closes.

Here are 5 most personal and intense rivalries that have played out in the Octagon.

#1 Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier

It is hard to envision two people who hate each other more than Jones and Cormier

After the brawl that surfaced on the internet during one of the promotional tours during their first fight, everyone knew Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier hated each other.

Exactly why they hate each other so much is not as rational as it is emotional. Logic has certainly been shoved under the rug to favour coming up on top of every situation for these legendry fighters.

There are some concerns that they have with each other but none of them would force such an outlandishly angry behaviour against any other opponent that they have ever faced in the Octagon, except for each other.

It almost seems like they have a special place in their heart for each other because to hate someone with such intensity requires as much, if not more emotional investment than to love someone.

Add in the fact that both of them are essentially the greatest Light Heavyweight MMA fighters of the modern era and the clash between them is not simply another case of bad blood between fighters that we see so very often.

This is history being made, reminiscent of classic, culture defining rivalries like Ali-Frazier or Tyson-Holyfield, Jones-DC rivalry has a uniquely authentic touch to it. It seems as if both these fighters would still hate each other as much, if they were fighting for pennies, Jones and Cormier are the perfect antidotes to each other's personalities.

Needless to say, Cormier vs. Jones is a rivalry waiting to settle itself and it is safe to assume that neither fighter would be happy if this rivalry fades into the sunset with a close fight in favour of Jones, as Cormier has proven time and again to potentially be the only fighter to have a good chance of beating the legendry Light Heavyweight Goliath in Jones.