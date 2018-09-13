5 Most Significant Mark Hunt Fights

UFC veteran, Mark Hunt

Saturday night sees the UFC go to Russia for the very first time in the organisation's 25-year existence. The event will take place in the country's Olympic Stadium located in the capital, Moscow. Many will argue the person responsible for this, is the current lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When it was announced that the UFC had booked a date in Russia it was widely expected that 'The Eagle' would be headlining the card. This is now obviously not the case as the champ is facing his predecessor to the belt, Conor McGregor, in a huge clash for the 155-pound crown on October 6 in Las Vegas. The main event on this historic night, however, pits two heavyweight veterans of the sport against one another as Mark Hunt takes on Aleksei Oleinik. Despite both fighters being in their 40's, neither man shows any signs of giving it up just yet.

Oleinik comes into this one on the back of an impressive victory over Júnior Albini where he submitted the up-and-comer by way of Ezekiel Choke. However, today we are going to be talking about the 'Super Samoan'. The New Zealander has a résumé that can only be matched by few. We are going to be taking a look at his 5 best fights to date leading into the 28th of his illustrious career.

#5 Frank Mir

Mark Hunt vs. Frank Mir

At number 5 we've gone for the UFC Fight Night 85 main event where Hunt took on Frank Mir. We've chosen this one as more of a personal one for Hunt as opposed to the fight itself. The bout only lasted for 3 minutes, that was before the Samoan scored a signature walk-off knockout after landing a huge overhand to settle things. This display earned Hunt a performance of the night bonus. The victory was also made sweeter for the, now 44-year-old, when Frank Mir failed a post-fight drug test. It is well documented how the New Zealander feels about that subject.

