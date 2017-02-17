5 nasty pro-wrestling gimmick matches that even MMA fighters would be afraid of taking part in

These matches are utterly insane.

It's a well-established fact that MMA is the real deal, while pro-wrestling is just a bunch of scripted events that can't be considered real. The pro-wrestling world is often derided as fake while MMA fighters are held up high on a pedestal for the physical risks they undertake every time they step foot in the Octagon.

While there's no arguing that pro-wrestling is scripted, I do feel that people need to wake up to the fact that there are a lot of risks involved with it as well. Hell, even the most scripted matches can see serious injuries. Look at what happened to Finn Balor in his match against Seth Rollins at Summerslam this past year.

But, away from these usual matches, there are a number of terrifying gimmick matches that push the boundaries of what is considered humanly acceptable. From flames to barbed wires, these matches can end the career of pro-wrestlers without any mercy and you will never see an MMA fighter agree to fight on these terms.

So, without further ado, here are 5 nasty pro-wrestling gimmick matches that even MMA fighters would be afraid of taking part in:

#5 Scaffold Match

How is this even a thing?

We start off with the tamest one on this list, the Scaffold Match. So, what is this scaffold match, you ask? Well, it's a pretty simple concept. Two men are left on a scaffold suspended 40-feet above the ground to sort out their anger issues. Oh, and the only way to win is by tossing your opponent off and onto the floor below.

In a dark example of how things can go wrong, in one particular scaffold match, New Jack shocked his opponent, Vic Grimes, with a stun gun and threw him off when Grimes was unconscious. He later admitted on video that he was trying to kill Grimes and it was pure luck that Grimes did not meet his demise that night.

Right, so can you imagine any UFC fighter agreeing to a stipulation like this? No sir. There is no way in hell Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are waging war in a scaffold match.