5 of the silliest nicknames in UFC history

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
138   //    30 Oct 2018, 23:32 IST

The Creepy Weasel? Really?
The Creepy Weasel? Really?

Fighter nicknames have been around the UFC since practically day one – remember Don ‘The Predator’ Frye, or Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman? – and they remain part and parcel of an MMA fighter’s overall package to this day.

Gaining a nickname is somewhat of a must for a budding UFC fighter, and often the nickname can transcend the fighter’s given the name – think ‘Rampage’ Jackson or ‘Shogun’ Rua. And there have been some great ones over the years that totally fit their given fighter – Diego ‘Nightmare’ Sanchez, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, and so forth.

Unfortunately, some nicknames aren’t as cool as those ones. Some of them sound clunky, don’t make any sense, are overly forced, are bizarre or just plain silly. Here are 5 of the worst nicknames in UFC history.

#1: Logan Clark – ‘The Pink Pounder’

Logan Clark sported a nickname that reflected his t-shirt in this picture
Logan Clark sported a nickname that reflected his t-shirt in this picture

The likelihood is that most UFC fans won’t have heard of Logan Clark. It’s understandable, as the Minnesota-based fighter made just one appearance in the Octagon way back in 2006, defeating the equally forgettable Steve Byrnes at the UFC’s first Fight for the Troops show before being packed off to the WEC, sister promotion to the UFC at the time.

Quite why Clark was sent to the WEC after winning in his UFC debut is anyone’s guess, but it wouldn’t outright surprise me if the decision had something to do with Clark’s questionable nickname – ‘The Pink Pounder’.

It’s true, the word ‘pound’ is used plenty in MMA – the term ‘ground-and-pound’ to describe strikes on the ground is particularly common – but of course, it’s a word that has another pretty obvious meaning too, and that meaning becomes ever more clear when you add the prefix ‘pink’ to it as a nickname.

Was Clark masquerading as a porn star on the side of his gig as an MMA fighter? That doesn’t appear to have been the case, but for sporting such a questionable nickname, ‘The Pink Pounder’ definitely deserves a spot on this list.

