5 ONE Championship fighters we’d love to see Spider-Man’s Tom Holland box

The highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie, which stars Tom Holland, is out, and it’s absolutely fantastic. The film comes complete with high drama and epic fight scenes, just like what fans witness in the ONE Championship Circle.

The franchise’s leading man, the ultra-talented Tom Holland, moves effortlessly on the silver screen. Although we all know the 25-year-old English actor can dance, did you know he could box as well?

Top Rank Boxing recently shared a viral video of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star throwing down some punches in the ring.

Of course Spider-Man has to know how to fight, and while actors normally have stunt doubles to do their action sequences, Tom Holland does perform a lot of them by himself. With moves like this, it’s entirely possible that he can hold his own during fight scenes.

If Tom Holland could explore the idea of testing his skills against some pros, then Spider-Man can try to square off against real-life superheroes who star in their own stage at ONE Championship.

There are some very interesting matchups on this list, but it’s all in good fun, of course. In reality, Tom Holland would need every bit of his spidey powers to even be competitive against these real-life superheroes.

Here are five ONE Championship fighters we’d love to see Spider-man’s Tom Holland box with.

#5. Tom Holland vs. ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong

The Avengers roll with the ‘God of Thunder’ in Thor, and while we can’t summon a god to have an exhibition match with Tom Holland, we can go with the next best thing.

ONE Championship’s top-ranked featherweight Kim Jae Woong is an explosive knockout artist, earning him the nickname ‘The Fighting God.’ He is a regional boxing champion who knocked out most of his opponents before transitioning to MMA to do the same thing.

With eight knockouts out of 12 wins, Kim Jae Woong is a bonafide action star in the Circle. His hands are fast and powerful, and he proved as much in his recent knockout victory over Martin Nguyen. But hey, Tom Holland’s hands look great too, judging by the mitts video.

Kim does have four losses in his professional career, which makes him human, unlike Thor. This means that Tom Holland has a better chance of beating him than Spider-Man beating Thor in a fight.

Would Spider-Man be able to handle ‘The Fighting God’?

