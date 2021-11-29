5 ONE Championship MMA athletes who have appeared on TV and in movies

MMA and acting have more in common than you might think.

Part of the allure of professional sports is experiencing real-life drama. You would be hard-pressed to mirror the feelings that come with a game-deciding drive down the gridiron in a football game, the tension of a make-or-break free throw, or the end-to-end relentless action provided by overtime hockey.

Similarly, few scenarios can compare to the aura of a high-level MMA bout.

After months of MMA training, countless media encounters and a bevy of emotions circulating in the arena, it all comes to a head when the referee signals the start of a bout. Additionally, the element of danger always raises the stakes, an ambiance that’s hard not to notice.

But how would these athletes fare when manufacturing artificial drama on television or in a movie? Some ONE Championship athletes aren’t just skilled in the MMA cage, they are also talented enough to appear on TV and in movies.

That being said, here are five ONE Championship athletes who have appeared on TV and in movies.

#5. ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt (MMA: 11-3)

For those familiar with Hannah Montana, the name Rico Suave may ring a bell. Suave was a teenage boy who managed Rico’s Surf Shop, a location frequented by the show’s protagonists.

In 2009, Moises Arias — the actor who played Rico Suave on Hannah Montana — received his own show titled Moises Rules! The concept circled around fun, mostly athletic competitions between like-aged young actors.

One of those aspiring stars was the current ONE Championship star ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

Donning washboard abs, the face of a model, and hair perpetually mixed with high-shine styling gel, Northcutt looks the part. Add this to his extensive martial arts background, and “Moises Rules!” has a perfect contestant.

Northcutt participated in two episodes, both in 2010. Surprisingly, neither episode focused on martial arts. His two appearances came in air hockey and tree planting competitions. In each, Northcutt played the role of “Friend,” due to his TV friendship with Arias.

It may not have been Saturday Night Live, but television is television.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by C. Naik