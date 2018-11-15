×
5 possible opponents for Conor McGregor in 2019

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    15 Nov 2018, 16:00 IST

Conor McGregor: Has four fights remaining on his five-fight contract
Conor McGregor: Has four fights remaining on his five-fight contract

In August 2018 it was announced that Irishman Conor McGregor had signed a brand new five-fight contract with UFC after two years absent from the promotion wherein he made his name.

The greatest draw in UFC history signed on the dotted line to face unbeaten Russian, Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018.

That fight ended in a one-sided defeat for McGregor who narrowly won the third round but was dominated in the other three before he tapped out to a neck crank four minutes into the fourth round.

Unfortunately, UFC 229 will now always be remembered for the infamous post-fight brawl in which Khabib jumped out of the Octagon and attacked McGregor's corner man, Dillon Danis. That sparked chaotic scenes and saw Khabib team member, Zubaira Tukhugov punch McGregor after he had hopped inside the Octagon.

The regrettable scenes have seen both McGregor and Khabib indefinitely suspended with the result of a hearing not expected to be heard until December.

Lost in all the controversy was that UFC 229 was the most successful show in UFC history, pulling an incredible 2.4 million orders worldwide.

That means that McGregor, whether he receives a lengthy ban or not, will return to the Octagon. The financial viability of the promotion is reliant on him doing so.

With four fights remaining on his deal, the UFC will unquestionably want to make the most of his incredible drawing power and place "Notorious" in marquee main event matches.

There are some mouth-watering collisions awaiting McGregor when he does eventually return to action.

In the following slideshow, SK analyses five potential opponents for McGregor when he returns to the Octagon in 2019 and ponders how likely they are to take place.

#5 Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson: Could be next up for McGregor
Tony Ferguson: Could be next up for McGregor

Tony Ferguson will likely be the next challenger for the Lightweight Championship. The only question is, who exactly will be the Champion?

The current incumbent, Khabib Nurmagomedov runs the risk of being stripped of the title following the post-fight brawl he instigated at UFC 229.

Should he not be forced to vacate the belt, then he would likely face Ferguson next up.

Should he be stripped then Ferguson would likely face McGregor for the title.

McGregor vs Ferguson has never been done before and Ferguson has not lost since 2012. He would be a formidable opponent for "Notorious" in what would surely be a match of the year candidate.

Equally adept at winning via Knockout or Submission, Ferguson would pose a significant threat to McGregor.

If the UFC wants to protect McGregor's aura then it might be just as well not to book this as the Irishman's next fight and allow him to get back into his groove against another opponent before lining up versus Ferguson in what would likely be an incredible bout.

Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
