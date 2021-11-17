5 possible opponents for Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway turned in another classic this past Saturday when he defeated Yair Rodriguez.

It was another spectacular performance and proved why 'Blessed' is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Holloway defeated yet another ranked featherweight and left no doubt about who the top contender in the division is.

It'll be interesting to see what Holloway does next because he wasn't adamant about wanting the trilogy with Volkanovski. There are plenty of possibilities for Holloway and it looks like he'll evaluate his options and accept the most appealing fight.

Judging by his post-fight interview, Holloway seems a lot more open to fighting at lightweight, which could lead to many intriguing matchups.

Whether Holloway chooses to remain at featherweight or attempt another move to lightweight, there'll be no shortage of fun matchups. This list looks at 5 possbile opponents for Max Holloway, whether he chooses to stay at featherweight or move to lightweight.

#5. Max Holloway vs. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 251 Usman v Masvidal: Weigh-Ins

Following Holloway's victory over Rodriguez, the most obvious opponent would be UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy bout.

Holloway didn't have to accept the fight with Rodriguez but he did so anyway. His win over Calvin Kattar earlier this year was more than enough to warrant another title shot. Instead, Holloway chose to remain active and take on another top-5 opponent.

Although Volkanovski had officially won both fights against Holloway, many felt Holloway should've been awarded the decision win in the second bout. Therefore, a trilogy bout makes sense as the second fight was viewed as a controversial split-decision win for Volkanovski. The trilogy will allow both fighters to settle the debate once and for all on who the better fighter is.

Timing will be an important factor on whether the fight comes to fruition or not. Holloway absorbed many significant strikes in his five-round unanimous decision win over Rodriguez. With that said, he may need some more time to heal before getting back into a full training camp.

The timing of the bout may be a problem for Volkanovski, who stated that he'd like to remain active. Volkanovski has previously voiced his frustration with his long layoff and his intention to fight in early 2022.

