5 potential main events for UFC 230

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.16K // 13 Sep 2018, 19:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Jon Jones really headline UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden?

The UFC event on everyone’s mind right now is, of course, UFC 229 – to be headlined by one of the biggest fights in UFC history between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor – but just around the corner from that – a mere 7 weeks away – is UFC 230, taking place in New York’s famous Madison Square Garden.

2016 and 2017 both saw November UFC shows from MSG and on both occasions, they were arguably the biggest show of that year – but uncharacteristically for the UFC, right now UFC 230 doesn’t actually have a confirmed main event.

So what will headline this year’s MSG super-show? Here are five possibilities.

#1 Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington

Tyron Woodley defended his Welterweight title just this past weekend

This fight – with Woodley’s UFC Welterweight title on the line – was initially set for last weekend’s UFC 228 before Covington informed the UFC he wouldn’t be healthy enough to take the match on that date due to nasal surgery. He’s since been stripped of his Interim title, but remains the top contender in the division and by November 3rd, he’d almost certainly be ready.

Woodley of course successfully defended his title against Darren Till on Saturday, so it’d be a very quick turnaround for ‘The Chosen One’ should he choose to accept the fight. But he’s outright told the media he’d be ready for a fight at UFC 230 and he clearly took no damage in the fight with Till – ‘The Gorilla’ landed just one significant strike according to some stats.

In one of his latest interviews, Woodley claimed Covington doesn’t deserve a title shot, but that’s clearly not true due to ‘Chaos’ having wins over Demian Maia and Rafael Dos Anjos. More likely it’s just Woodley’s way of firing some trash talk back at the noted loudmouth. If the UFC can put this one together to headline UFC 230 it’d probably be the most hyped title fight of Woodley’s reign.

1 / 5 NEXT