5 potential next opponents for Jose Aldo after UFC 265

UFC 265 saw Jose Aldo turn in his best bantamweight performance to date as he cruised to a unanimous-decision win over ninth-ranked Pedro Munhoz in Houston, Texas.

The former UFC featherweight champion was crisp with his boxing, using a snappy jab and fiery combinations to keep 'The Young Punisher' at bay for all three rounds. Although Aldo waited until the third round to unleash his lethal leg kicks, he did enough to outbox a talented pugilist in Munhoz.

Jose Aldo is a real legend. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

Aldo was already ranked in the top five of the bantamweight division, having fought for the vacant title against Petr Yan last year. He should be up against another quality opponent as he attempts to become a two-division UFC champion.

Here are five potential future opponents for Jose Aldo after UFC 265.

#5 Jose Aldo vs Dominick Cruz

UFC 259: Cruz v Kenney

Currently ranked tenth, Dominick Cruz is an enigma in the UFC's bantamweight division. His history with injuries is well documented, and 'The Dominator' last fought at UFC 259 in March, where he beat Casey Kenney.

Cruz's win over Kenney was his first in over four years as he spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines after losing the title to Cody Garbrandt in December 2016. His comeback against Henry Cejudo last year was marred by a slightly early stoppage, following which he returned to face Kenney.

Despite a sketchy recent track record and his advanced age, Cruz is a legitimate threat at bantamweight. A fight against Jose Aldo wouldn't make any sense rankings-wise, but it would be something every fan would give an eye for. The former WEC champions and inaugural UFC titleholders could turn back the clock as they reach the end of their respective careers.

Speaking about the possibility of a fight against Cruz, Jose Aldo said in March:

“It’s a big fight to make, Dominick and me, because of our importance [in the sport]. We were both WEC champions and then came to the UFC as champions, so it’s a big fight to make.”

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna