5 Reasons why Amanda Nunes is the GOAT of women's MMA

There's no denying Amanda Nunes' greatness and status as an all-time great in MMA.

Since women became eligible to compete in MMA, many have made the case for why they should be considered the 'greatest of all-time'. However, none have made a stronger case than Amanda Nunes. 'The Lioness' began her professional MMA career in 2008 by competing at regional MMA events in Brazil. Nunes' pro debut didn't exactly go according to plan, as she was submitted in 35-seconds of the first round.

Nunes' debut loss was a great learning experience as she regrouped and ended up winning her next three fights. The fights didn't last very long at all as her first win came at 11-seconds of the first round due to a corner stoppage. Nunes then followed that up by defeating her next opponent by TKO in ten-seconds.

After winning her fifth straight fight, Nunes began attracting interest from Strikeforce and she ended up signing with the promotion. Nunes went 1-1 in Strikeforce. But it wasn't until she signed with the UFC that she began to show why she's an all-time great.

Here are five reasons why Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all-time.

#5. Amanda Nunes' career longevity

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Since beginning her career in 2008, Amanda Nunes has remained active in every promotion she's been signed to. For the majority of her career, Nunes has not only remained active, she's done it at the top of her divisions on a consistent basis.

Nunes' remaining active and performing at a high level is significant because she hasn't shyed away from the pressure. Many fighters have taken a hiatus from the sport as a result of the added pressures that accompany success.

Revista TATAME @TATAMEMAGAZINE Vídeo: em 2011, Amanda Nunes fazia sua estreia pelo Strikeforce em grande estilo tatame.com.br/video-em-2011-… http://t.co/N1cCaXlxa9 Vídeo: em 2011, Amanda Nunes fazia sua estreia pelo Strikeforce em grande estilo tatame.com.br/video-em-2011-… http://t.co/N1cCaXlxa9

A prominent example is UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. In 2013, St-Pierre vacated his UFC welterweight championship after retaining it against Johny Hendricks. The main reason being that he needed a mental break from the mental stress of MMA. Meanwhile, Nunes has had to deal with the mental strain of being a simultaneous two-division champion.

It's not as easy as it sounds as champions basically go the extra mile for the promotion. Especially when taking into account all the expectations that come along with being a UFC champion, Nunes' longevity becomes more impressive.

