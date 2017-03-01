5 reasons Brock Lesnar shouldn't have fought at UFC 200

We understand why he did it, but it shouldn't have happened.

01 Mar 2017

Lesnar’s return to MMA was a bold move

Brock Lesnar is one of the scariest dudes on the planet and we're surprised that he hasn't destroyed America yet.

The guy is a genetic freak and has been that way throughout his entire career, finding success through numerous avenues such as pro wrestling, mixed martial arts and even American football.

Obviously, in that last case, the word success can be used quite loosely.

Nevertheless, nobody has had the grapefruits to do some of the things that Lesnar has done over the years and that includes returning to the octagon last year for UFC 200.

Very few people saw it coming especially when you consider his ties to the WWE, and even fewer people could've anticipated the series of events that followed the show.

2016 was a fascinating year as a whole for Brock, and a lot of that centred around what went down in Las Vegas that night.

Whilst we can only speculate as to what his mindset was going into the fight, we'd like to think that we've got a pretty good idea of where Lesnar's future lies when it comes to MMA. In short, he probably won't be coming back.

So with that being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar shouldn't have fought at UFC 200.

#1 Nothing to prove

Brock reached the mountain top

Upon leaving mixed martial arts back in late 2011, Brock's record wasn't too shabby in comparison to most.

Obviously, he'd suffered a few bad losses mainly due to his battle with diverticulitis, but his overall record of 5-3 was a positive one and there's an extremely large factor that swings things in favour of his tenure being a "thumbs up".

Obviously, that factor is the fact he was the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Sure he lost it to Velasquez, but the fact that he was even able to accomplish that proves what a force he was.

Whilst Brock may have felt like he needed to prove something, that couldn't have been further from the truth as he'd already proven all of his doubters wrong who said he couldn't compete in the octagon.

Onto something that, in the end, led to his downfall.