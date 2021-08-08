5 reasons why Conor McGregor's next opponent will not be Dustin Poirier

There are interesting UFC rivalries, and then there's whatever is going on between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Three fights down the line, the two UFC stars aren't any closer to making peace than they were when they were up-and-coming prospects in the featherweight division. In fact, McGregor and Poirier seem to hate each other even more after the trilogy, which ended in dubious circumstances.

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Both men have expressed an interest in a fourth fight to put the unresolved differences between them to rest. However, here are five reasons why Conor McGregor's next opponent in the UFC will not be Dustin Poirier.

#5 No rivals have ever fought four times in the UFC, and four might be too many even for Conor McGregor

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

There have been many interesting trilogy fights in the UFC, but no rivals have met four times in the octagon. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson vs Wanderlei Silva and Andrei Arlovski vs Tim Sylvia happened four times each, but all four were not in the same promotion.

The UFC has had incredible trilogies like Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier, Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard, Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes, Randy Couture vs Chuck Liddell, Cain Velasquez vs Junior dos Santos - the list goes on. But does it make sense to have two men fight four times?

Conor McGregor tried to kick Dustin Poirier during their #UFC264 press conference face-off 😳 pic.twitter.com/5TcpHDL6ov — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2021

Yes, the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier left a sour taste in the mouth because of how it ended. Yes, neither the fighters nor Dana White have dismissed the idea of a fourth fight. Yes, each fight is different. But surely four is one too many, especially when none of the three ended in a draw or a no-contest.

