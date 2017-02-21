5 Reasons Conor McGregor should've joined the WWE instead of the UFC

Did McGregor make a mistake by joining the UFC?

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 23:10 IST

There’s no one who is better on the mic

As everyone and their mother knows by this point, Conor McGregor is biggest MMA star on the planet. His meteoric rise since beating Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Title has been nothing short of spectacular.

As he became the first person in UFC history to hold world titles in two divisions simultaneously after beating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 205, McGregor’s stock has only risen. But, what if his choice to be an MMA fighter was the wrong one? Just hear me out.

I believe that with a platform like the WWE available to him, McGregor would have been better served to join up with Vinny Mac and his house of pro-wrestlers. There are numerous reasons for this but for today we are focusing on five.

So, without further ado, here are 5 reasons Conor McGregor should’ve joined the WWE instead of the UFC:

#1) A better platform for his trash talking

Conor McGregor made a name for himself because of his ability as the great trash talker in the history of the UFC. But, that’s the thing about MMA. It’s a place where most of your work is done inside the octagon and in your training and not on the mic.

For someone as gifted with words as The Notorious One, he should be on the mic at every given opportunity. And regardless of what anyone says, there is no better place to put your trashing talking skills to use rather than the WWE.

Unlike in the real world, in the squared circle, no one’s gonna punish you for insulting your opponents and creating a ruckus. Hell, that’s half of what pro-wrestlers are supposed to do. Very honestly speaking, the WWE is a much better platform for the Irishman to express himself and use his gift of the gab to full effect.