5 reasons why Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov is must-watch TV

The long-awaited matchup between No. 2-ranked flyweight ‘The King’ Danny Kingad and his rival, former ONE flyweight world champion Kairat ‘The Kazakh’ Akhmetov is finally happening.

This match has been canceled, postponed, and rescheduled multiple times over the past few years, and it seems now, barring anything out of the ordinary, that the two will finally meet in the ONE Circle.

Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will lock horns in the main event of ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium which will broadcast via tape delay on Friday, December 17.

Danny Kingad is making his much-anticipated return to action, looking to improve on his 14-2 professional record after nearly two years away from competition. The Team Lakay stalwart will be eager to come out on top against Akhmetov and book a date with reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moares.

On the other end, Akhmetov also feels he deserves a shot at the title, and will be looking to boost himself back up the rankings with a win over Danny Kingad. Listed below are five reasons why this matchup is a must-watch.

#5. Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will battle to the final bell

Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov are two flyweights who are well-rounded and highly skilled in every department. It will be very difficult for either athlete to break his counterpart down.

That being said, both men have a penchant for throwing all skill and strategy out of the window on occasion. When they see red, they go after the finish like fighters possessed.

With all the pent-up emotions and built-up drama heading into this fight, you can bet Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will go to war once the first bell sounds, making this a fight that fans will not want to miss.

Records combined, they have 20 decision wins between them. But this doesn’t mean they don’t possess the ability to finish fights when needed, especially if an opening presents itself. It’s highly likely that this match will end in a spectacular knockout or submission, with both fighters sharing a similar frame of mind.

Edited by C. Naik