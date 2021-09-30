5 reasons why the Diaz brothers are must-watch television

The Diaz brothers are two of the most beloved fighters in UFC history. Nate and Nick, who have been part of the organization for the better part of two decades, have always been in the spotlight for their brash behavior, entertaining fighting and general likeability.

Nick Diaz made a long-awaited return to the UFC recently, and while his movements were labored, he was acclaimed for his display. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is always in the news and is expected to fight later this year.

Here are five reasons why the Diaz brothers are must-watch television.

#5 The Diaz brothers are extremely entertaining outside the cage

UFC on FOX Press Conference

Either due to their brash personality or their devil-may-care attitude, the Diaz brothers are extremely entertaining outside the cage. Competent in trash talk and always willing to engage in verbal warfare, that too in their trademark casual way of communication, Nate and Nick have always had the ability to sell a large number of pay-per-views.

Rivalries have brought the best out of the Diaz brothers' personalities outside the octagon. While Nate shot to superstardom following his rivalry with Conor McGregor and later Jorge Masvidal, Nick was one of the only fighters to get under the skin of the legendary Georges St-Pierre.

Fighting isn't the only thing the Diaz brothers are good at; they could have their own reality show and have millions tune in to watch.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna