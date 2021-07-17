5 reasons why Jon Jones is considered the GOAT

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a polarizing figure in the MMA world.

While many believe that 'Bones' is the greatest mixed martial artist to have ever competed professionally, others are of the opinion that the various controversies he has been involved in over the years have tainted his legacy beyond repair.

However, at the end of the day, Jones is one of the greatest fighters to have stepped foot in the UFC's octagon. He has made his fair share of mistakes, but based on ability and accomplishments, he's right up there with the best to have ever done it.

Here are five reasons why UFC fans believe Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time.

#5 Jon Jones is virtually undefeated

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

With 26 wins and one loss (one no-contest), Jon Jones has one of the best records in MMA history. His record is made even more commendable by the fact that his only loss came via disqualification due to illegal elbows in a fight he was clearly winning (against Matt Hamill in 2009).

Jones has had a couple of controversial wins - while he narrowly edged a split decision against Thiago Santos, his unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes is infamous for its questionable judging. However, on paper, 'Bones' is virtually undefeated and brushed aside his opponents for the better part of a decade.

I claim victory not only in the octagon but in every area of my life.🙌🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2021

Other GOAT contenders like Khabib Nurmagomedov can boast of the same, while Georges St-Pierre beat every fighter he was ever pitted against. As an essentially undefeated fighter, Jon Jones can match them step for step and even go one rung above others like Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson and Fedor Emelianenko.

