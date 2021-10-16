5 reasons Ritu Phogat will win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix

When wrestling icon Ritu Phogat suddenly transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2019, there was a lot of buzz surrounding her decision – mainly because the Phogat name is synonymous with wrestling in India.

Trained by her father, legendary pehlwani wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, "The Indian Tigress" comes from a family of decorated wrestlers. However, she broke the mold when she decided to join ONE Championship and aim for a mixed martial arts world title. Her progress has been mostly positive so far.

Since making her Circle debut, Ritu Phogat has won six out of her seven fights. The 27-year-old has been able to dominate opponents with her well-rounded fighting style, including a steadily improving striking skill set that she continues to hone as she trains among world champions at Evolve MMA in Singapore.

Most recently, she scored an incredible unanimous decision victory over dangerous Chinese veteran Meng Bo in the quarterfinal round of the prestigious ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. The performance cemented her claim as one of the best atomweight fighters in the world.

Next up, Ritu Phogat finds herself in the semifinal round of the high-profile tournament against undefeated Japanese judoka, Itsuki Hirata. Both Ritu Phogat and Itsuki Hirata are grapplers, which makes this fight very interesting for purists.

That being said, there's definitely reason to believe that Ritu Phogat will emerge as the victor in this matchup. Here are five reasons why Ritu Phogat has a good chance of beating Hirata and moving on to the final round of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

#5 Ritu Phogat: The best wrestler at atomweight

The Phogat family is wrestling royalty in India. Ritu’s sisters, Geeta, Babita, Priyanka, Vinesh, and Sangeeta have all reached unprecedented levels of success locally and internationally in the sport.

'The Indian Tigress' herself is a former Commonwealth Wrestling gold medalist and a World Under-23 Wrestling Championships silver medalist.

In ONE Championship, there’s no competition on the wrestling front. Ritu Phogat is without a doubt the most capable wrestler at atomweight, not only in the Singapore-based promotion, but arguably in the entire sport, and she has proven as much in the Circle.

