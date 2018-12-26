5 reasons why so many UFC Fighters jump to WWE

If you think about it, the reasons aren't very surprising

At the core of it all, both WWE and UFC deal with combat sports. One happens to be in a scripted environment and the other certainly isn't. However, there are Championships, heated promo battles, winners and losers in both worlds. Is it any surprise then that so many UFC stars are heading to WWE?

Ronda Rousey certainly isn't the first superstar to make the transition. Ken Shamrock and Dan 'The Beast' Severn had done so back in the day. Matt Riddle too has made the jump quite successfully.

Let's look at some of the reasons that make UFC superstars want to make the jump from MMA to pro wrestling in this article. Be sure to let me know your thoughts and your views.

Why do you think so many UFC superstars make the jump to WWE?

#5 To reduce the damage they take while competing

As physically demanding as pro wrestling is, it's still two people working together

It takes a lot of guts to go up against another trained fighter who's looking to inflict damage. The injuries that one sustains in the octagon can have long term consequences on one's health and well being. And this is not a slight on sports entertainment which is very physically demanding as well.

History is full of tragic cases from WWE's history who've suffered irreparable damage to their body, mind and spirit, but the fact remains that it's still scripted combat. The amount of damage that one sustains in the ring is not as much as one sustains inside the Octagon. UFC fighters who're sick of getting punched in the face may think of WWE as a better alternative.

Once again, let me just say both pro wrestlers and MMA fighters are warriors through and through. It's just that a wrestling ring may be a less demanding environment to potentially step into.

