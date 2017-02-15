5 reasons Stefan Struve should try out professional wrestling

Would the Skyscraper succeed in WWE?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle
15 Feb 2017

Struve could be a force to be reckoned with in pro wrestling

When it comes to professional wrestling, not everyone is going to gravitate to it with ease. Some superstars take years to finally hit their peak in the business while for others, it could come as naturally as picking up a glass of water.

It's perceived as being easy by some but the educated folk among us will know that that isn’t the case, however, there are a few athletes out there that should consider making the transition over to the squared circle.

One of those athletes is Stefan Struve. The UFC heavyweight fighter has been with the company for over eight years now, and during that time, he's certainly had some headline moments along with times that ended with him staring up at the lights. Regardless of that, though, nobody can deny that he’s been a hot commodity for the MMA promotion.

While professional wrestling isn’t exactly something that would have been on his mind from his youth, it’s something he should seriously consider over the next few years as a substitute for his mixed martial arts career.

It’s out there, it's different and some may even say it’s crazy – but before you slam it as a ridiculous idea we should be looking at the positives.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons Stefan Struve should try out professional wrestling.

#1 Market

Big guys are a bit of a thing in Vince's world

If there is a market anywhere in the world for tall guys, then it's the WWE and/or professional wrestling in general. For years, the company has built up larger than life superstars and Struve fits the bill perfectly. With the company focusing more on the smaller guys in the last few years, Struve could provide a refreshing change.

There are certainly still plenty of superstars that fit into Struve’s category like Big Cass and Braun Strowman, but Struve is unique in his own right. His seven-foot frame combined with his lanky nature make him different, and in sports entertainment, that’s always a good thing.

Just think about how the guy could thrive on SmackDown Live.

We'll move on to a topic that could be quite vital.