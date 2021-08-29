5 reasons why UFC fans can't wait for Nick Diaz's comeback fight

One of the UFC's most beloved fighters, Nick Diaz, returns to the octagon next month as he faces off against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in a rematch 17 years in the making. Diaz and Lawler squared off at UFC 47 in April 2004, where the former upset the betting odds to clinch a second-round TKO victory.

The second meeting, which sees two veteran fighters seeking to make the most of their last few years at the top level, promises to be a barn-burner. The highly anticipated bout will be a five-rounder, the second such fight that neither has a belt on the line nor is the main event.

Here are five reasons why UFC fans can't wait for Nick Diaz's comeback fight.

#5 Nick Diaz has fought only once in the last eight years

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

Nick Diaz is a UFC fan favorite despite having fought only once in the last eight years. His brother Nate has been relatively active in the meantime, but the elder Diaz brother has spent a long, long time on the sidelines.

Nick Diaz last fought at UFC 183 in January 2015, where he initially lost to Anderson Silva before the fight was overturned to a no-contest because of both fighters testing positive for banned substances. Diaz's last fight that ended in a result came at UFC 158 in March 2013, where he lost to Georges St-Pierre via unanimous decision.

Not only is Nick Diaz returning after a gap of six years, but he hasn't won a fight since October 2011 - almost an entire decade ago. Fans will inevitably tune in to see how Diaz fares on his UFC return.

Ring rust is a real problem that plagues most fighters, and if anyone can brave the issues with spending so much time on the sidelines, it's Nick Diaz. But only time will tell how his return will go.

