5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar's MMA retirement is a hoax

We think The Beast Incarnate is far from done in the UFC...and here's why

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 20:37 IST

Don’t pay heed to stories about Brock Lesnar's retirement, we say!

A few hours ago, we reported that Brock Lesnar was through with MMA and had informed the UFC about his retirement from active competition inside the Octagon. Before fans weep tears of dismay and the hearts of Lesnar's supporters are broken worldwide, we’d like to request them to put those tissues away for good.

We think Brock Lesnar still has at least another MMA match in him, and maybe even a run! Here are five compelling reasons that should convince each reader that Lesnar will enter the Octagon one more time and show his opponents who the beast truly is. Maybe not this year, or the year after, but sometime in the future for certain.

#5 An offer he cannot refuse!

Every beast has his price...

The UFC needs star power to sell pay-per-views, and few names in the roster compare to the mainstream appeal of the Beast Incarnate in terms of selling tickets. It’s not like Brock Lesnar needs money at all, but UFC pays obscene amounts of money to mainstream stars who bring eyeballs to the brand.

Even if it weren’t for a complete run, the appeal of a one-off payday certainly would appeal to Brock Lesnar. Especially because we know that he's in the shape of his life and he can still go with the best in the world today.

Superstars may not know it themselves at the time, but there have been many instances of retired legends wanting to step back into the limelight once again. Just ask Lesnar’s current Wrestlemania opponent Bill Goldberg, who thought he was done with professional wrestling for good at the time of his retirement. The lure is sometimes too strong!