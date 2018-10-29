5 Reasons why Daniel Cormier is better than Jon Jones

In this article, we look at the reasons why Daniel Cormier is better than Jon Jones

It wouldn't be hyperbole to state that Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are indeed akin to a pair of snake and mongoose in the world of MMA. When it comes to going up against one another, both MMA icons are malevolent, viperous and willing to die inside that Octagon with the promise to drag their rival along straight to hell.

Cormier presently reigns supreme atop the throne of the UFC -- holding both the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title as well as the UFC Heavyweight Championship -- with the company likely to strip "DC" of his Light-Heavyweight belt when Jon "Bones" Jones faces Alexander "The Mauler" Gustafsson at UFC 232 this December.

Well, although DC holds the UFC 205-pound title, it's no secret that the 39 year old combatant came up short in his bid to defeat Jones, in the pair of fights they engaged in within the confines of the Octagon. Although it's noteworthy that Jones' second victory over Cormier was overturned to a No Contest (NC) after Jones failed a PED test in relation to said fight which took place at UFC 214.

In connection with this twisted saga featuring DC and Bones, today, we take a look at some of the reasons why Daniel Cormier is better than Jon Jones...

#5 Success despite a significant amount of wear and tear

Daniel Cormier fights through the pain, unlike a few others who prefer to take shortcuts and cheat

Daniel Cormier has been training and competing for a long, long time! In fact, since he was a child, DC made the wrestling mats his home -- his comfort zone -- a place where he could get away from the perils of a tough childhood, challenging teenage years, and a youth which started off as an uphill battle.

Against all odds, Cormier charged ahead, and represented the United States of America at the Olympics. Nevertheless, although he gained a considerable amount of experience as part of his lifelong martial arts journey, it came at a cost.

It's intriguing to note that while Jon Jones sustained his fair share of wear and tear as an amateur wrestler, the miles on his body are nothing when compared to that of Cormier. DC has taken a lot more damage over the course of his wrestling and MMA careers, besides also giving up 8 years in age to the much younger and fresher Jones...

