5 Reasons why Dustin Poirier will beat Conor McGregor in 2019

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are likely to rematch one another next year

At UFC 178 back in September of 2014, Dustin Poirier faced Conor McGregor in a highly-anticipated fight.

Although most experts predicted that Poirier will be the one who'd finally shut down the trash-talking Irishman, McGregor ended up knocking out the American fighter in the very first round of their UFC 178 matchup.

In the years that followed, McGregor went on to capture the UFC Featherweight as well as Lightweight Championships, besides also competing in a fantasy matchup come to fruition -- his professional boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., that netted McGregor no less than $100 million.

On the other hand, Dustin Poirier faced several ups and downs in his career; eventually making the move from Featherweight to the Lightweight division, and working his way up the 155-pound division's rankings. Following McGregor's recent loss to arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, the MMA world has been abuzz with banter regarding the "Notorious" Irishman's next fight being against Poirier.

With all signs indicating that McGregor could likely face "The Diamond" next year, we look at a few reasons why Dustin Poirier will beat Conor McGregor in 2019...

#5 Different stages in their respective careers

Dustin Poirier is in a great stage of his career right now

Conor McGregor is still relatively young in the fight game, and despite being berated by the large majority of his critics, it's historically been proven that the man's confidence remains sky-high despite having to go through some of the most embarrassing losses in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Conor McGregor is mental fortitude personified!

However, by no means would it be an overstatement to say that presently, Dustin Poirier is in a better phase than McGregor, as regards to their respective MMA careers. "The Diamond" has been on a great streak as of late, whereas McGregor has been on a downward slide.

