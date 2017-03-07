5 reasons why even Conor McGregor wont be able to get Roman Reigns over with the fans

The WWE Universe doesn't like being told what to do.

07 Mar 2017

The world’s most accomplished MMA Fighter is also a little bit of a loose cannon

WWE is pitting the Big Dog Roman Reigns to carry their brand forward in the years to come. For a man as stubborn and persistent as Vince McMahon, the recent disapproval of Roman Reigns by the WWE Universe is not going to deter Reigns' push on Raw.

After having tried literally every angle Vince could pull on Roman, there are rumours of the WWE trying something that has never been done before to get Roman over with the crowd.

The combative worlds of MMA and pro-wrestling have begun to more than just cross paths. With owners of both promotions being inclined towards experimenting, it would make monetary sense for both of them to pull an insane stunt.

It began a few months ago when Conor McGregor took a serious jibe at WWE Superstars for not bringing as big a game as they boast. McGregor was quoted as saying:

"For the most part, those WWE guys are pussies, to be honest,” McGregor said. “They’re messed up pussies, if you ask me. Fair play to Brock [Lesnar], he got in and fought, but at the end of the day he was juiced up to the fucking eye balls, so how can I respect that? And then what’s the other guy? The other guy [CM Punk] hasn’t fought yet, so I don’t know about him yet. There’s some dons in that wrestling game, The McMahons, they’re dons. Triple H is a don. The Rock is a don. But the rest of them are pussies.”

For fans, this was the first indication to fuel the rumour wave. Articles and videos about a possible crossover stunt started flowing across the web.

Then a little later, WWE wrestlers, one by one, replied to Conor's brutal verbal jab. From Big E to Ric Flair to Roman Reigns to Conor's countryman Sheamus trashing Conor McGregor with their responses.

This added fuel to the fire that had already been ignited. The rumours kept predicting Conor to be a part of various PPVs, but that hasn't happened so far.

However, rumours of Conor’s possible crossover flared up the day WWE's official social media account uploaded a video titled "Is Triple H bringing Conor McGregor to WWE?"

Now to have Conor be a part of a world he's always been an outsider to will be interesting. And pitting him against the immensely disliked Roman Reigns may get unexpected reactions from the fans.

Thus, we bring you 5 Reasons why Roman won't get over with the WWE Universe even if Conor McGregor was brought into the equation:

#1 Conor's stardom

Conor McGregor prides himself with a sea of fans spread around the world. Even countries as disconnected with UFC as Russia and Eastern Europe have seen a recent hike in UFC viewership thanks to McGregor’s popularity.

The thing with Roman, on the other hand, is that more people boo him instead of cheering him, even with him being a face. Conor, on the other hand is too far ahead of Roman in this regard. And despite his nasty jabs at the WWE, the WWE Universe still respects and likes Conor McGregor.

No matter what the WWE try to do with the Roman-Conor angle, both MMA and pro-wrestling fans will back Conor in the act.